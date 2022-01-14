ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Lottery Ticket Sales Exceed Expectation

CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpGOo_0dlor7xk00

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida Lottery ticket sales were $314 million above projections in the first half of the current fiscal year, but state economists anticipate a “pandemic-related” surge in sales to ease.

A panel known as the Revenue Estimating Conference bumped up projected ticket sales from $8.41 billion to $8.95 billion for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ends June 30, according to a report posted this week.

But overall, the economists anticipate ticket sales will be lower this fiscal year than last year, as people with discretionary money find other forms of entertainment.

The forecast anticipates a $121.8 million decline in overall ticket sales this year and sales to be down an additional $51 million during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which will start July 1. After that, “ticket sales for each year will grow between 1.1 to 2.2 percent, largely driven by population growth,” the report said.

As COVID-19 pummeled the state in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the lottery set a record of $9.076 billion in sales. The sales total is expected to drop to about $8.954 billion this year, according to the new forecast. The 2020-2021 total was bolstered by $6.8 billion in scratch-off ticket sales, according to the agency in August.

The new forecast for the 2021-2022 fiscal year got a boost from higher-than-expected sales of scratch-off tickets and Powerball tickets, which were aided by two large jackpots.

This week the Florida Lottery marked its 34th year of operation.

Since 1988, a portion of every lottery ticket sold has gone to Florida schools and students.

Since its inception, the Florida Lottery has contributed more than $40 billion to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, including more than $1 billion annually for each of the past 20 consecutive years. During its fiscal 2020-2021 year, it exceeded $2 billion, shattering all previous fiscal year records.

The Florida Lottery is also the primary funding source for the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. It has enabled more than 917,000 students to attend college since the program’s inception in 1997.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Third Time In A Week, Broward Woman Becomes Millionaire With Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious. For the third time last week, someone from South Florida has claimed a $1 million prize. This time, it was Juliana Pavon of Weston, who won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00. Pavon purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4567 Weston Road in Weston. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97. Congratulations Juliana! CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.  
WESTON, FL
NBC New York

Why the 2 Winners of the $632.6 Million Powerball Draw Will Receive Different Payouts

After 40 successive draws, the supersized Powerball jackpot worth $632.6 million has been won by two ticketholders who matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night. The winners will split the seventh-largest pot in Powerball history, but they won't receive the same amount due to differences in how their states tax lottery wins.
LOTTERY
iheart.com

Lottery Ticket Sold In Iowa Worth $2 Million

(Clive, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a Powerball ticket sold in northeast Iowa is worth $2 million. The ticket, sold in New Hampton, matched the first five numbers in Monday night's drawing, winning a $1 million prize. The person who bought the ticket added the Power Play option, bringing the prize to $2 million. It is the first large lottery prize in Iowa for 2022.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
mynewsla.com

No Tickets Sold with All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $48 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the Multi-State Lottery Association,...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#The Florida Lottery#The Lottery#Cbsmiami#Powerball
NBC Chicago

Winning $1M Illinois Lottery Ticket Sold in Bridgeview

A lottery player who bought a ticket in south suburban Bridgeview won Thursday night's $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot, state lottery officials announced. But the lucky winner has yet to come forward. The Circle K gas station located at 7050 S. Harlem Ave. sold the winning ticket, which matched...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
AZFamily

Lottery ticket sales benefitting Arizona nonprofits

A portion of Arizona Lottery ticket sales goes to various state programs and groups. "Last fiscal year alone, we returned almost $288 million to the state of Arizona, to the general fund, to our beneficiaries," said John Gilliland with the Arizona Lottery.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOXBusiness

Disney World announces new weekday ticket for Florida residents

Florida residents just got another option to go to Disney World. The Orlando theme park offers a variety of ticket options for guests, which vary depending on the day of the week and time of year. Since the park is located in Florida, residents of the state typically get a few extra deals to entice them to visit the park.
FLORIDA STATE
myq105.com

$2 Million Florida Lottery Ticket Bought at a Liquor Store

We always hear about lottery winners who got their winning ticket at Publix, but not John Cabral. The 58 year old won $2 million playing Powerball. Channel 8 reports he matched 5 white ball numbers but didn’t get the Powerball. But $2 million should pay for enough booze to celebrate.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Two Broward Men Become Millionaires With Florida Lottery Scratch Off Tickets

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious. This time, two men in Broward each scored a million dollar prize by playing the Florida Lotterys’ THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. Reynald Belizaire, 59, of Pembroke Pines, claimed a $1 million top prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.  Belizaire purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 12681 Miramar Parkway in Miramar. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.  Craig Feldman, 55, of Wilton Manors, purchased his million dollar...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy