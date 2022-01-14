ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night UK and US time: When does Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze start this weekend?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 6 days ago

The UFC ’s first card of 2022 will take place this Saturday, with a bout between featherweight contenders scheduled to headline at the Apex institute in Las Vegas.

Calvin Kattar goes up against Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night main event, with each fighter aiming to force his way into the title picture at 145lbs.

American Kattar (22-5) last competed a year ago, when he was on the wrong end of a historic beating against former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points victory.

Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The Georgian is unbeaten in three-and-a-half years and carries a nine-fight win streak into this bout.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is it?

The Fight Night will take place on Saturday 15 January at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Kattar: 2/1

Chikadze: 2/5

Via Betway .

Full card

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Jennifer Maia (women’s flyweight)

Brandon Royval vs Rogerio Bontorin (flyweight)

Jake Collier vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Bill Algeo vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Prelims

Court McGee vs Ramiz Brahimaj (welterweight)

Charles Rosa vs TJ Brown (lightweight)

Dakota Bush vs Viacheslav Borschev (lightweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Kevin Croom (featherweight)

The Independent

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua and predicts Oleksandr Usyk will ‘smash him’ in rematch

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua and maintains Oleksandr Usyk will “smash” him in their heavyweight world title rematch.Joshua is still destined for shot at winning back the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles that Usyk took back in September last year.While Fury continues to wait for the politics of the sport to play out ahead of a probable mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte, despite purse being bids delayed again.But despite no prospect of Fury and Joshua fighting any time soon, Fury reacted angrily after Derek Chisora tipped Joshua to beat him, with the WBC title holder maintaining...
COMBAT SPORTS
Footwear News

Gymshark Unveils UFC Star Francis Ngannou’s Community-Focused Campaign Ahead of His Blockbuster Heavyweight Title Fight

Ahead of his heavyweight clash at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane, Gymshark has revealed a compelling community-focused campaign starring its sponsored power-punching champion Francis Ngannou. The effort, dubbed “United We Sweat,” highlights the shared values between the company and the Cameroon-born mixed martial artist, which is fostering and celebrating community. The first standalone campaign for Ngannou also offers a message of uniting, touches on the power of perseverance and puts the focus on the fighter’s mindset as he heads into the biggest fight of his career. ​​ “Obviously the brand is quality, and the material is very good, I personally use the...
UFC
Sportico

UFC, Dapper Labs Announce UFC Strike in Bid for NFT Knockout

UFC and Dapper Labs announced digital collectible platform UFC Strike on Thursday, with plans to launch and release the first set of NFT packs Sunday. Following UFC 270, UFC Strike will sell 100,000 packs of three digital video moments (for $50 each). The video NFT format has become somewhat familiar since NBA Top Shot’s ascendance last year. But there will be some notable differences this time.  Dapper Labs was able to add broadcast audio to its UFC Strike moments, thanks to UFC’s production control of the company’s events. The collection also features a mixture of men and women fighters—Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes,...
UFC
The Independent

Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio used to fight with his young son for bragging rights when they played wrestling video games together.The WWE high-flying superstar has plenty to boast about now — he's on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game set for a March 11 release.“It’s a moment of great pride, not just for me, but for the generations that come after me. All my people, all the Latinos ” Mysterio said.Even better, Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik. The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-tag team champions with his father.Mysterio...
WWE
The Independent

