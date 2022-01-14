At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

The growth of the global portable battery market is majorly driven by rapidly urbanization and increase in infrastructural activities across the globe, especially in the developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil and others, which have escalated the demand for portable batteries. In addition, the presence of leading automotive leaders such as General Motors, Tesla, Ford, and Chrysler is expected to have a positive impact on the development of the market. This is attributed to rise in awareness regarding the advantages of electric-driven vehicles. The presence of portable electronic manufacture giants such as Dell, Motorola, Materials Handling Group, and other government agencies is further anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period. Global portable battery market is projected to reach $27.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO