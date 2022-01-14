A windy finish to the week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds are clearing from our skies and we will see plenty of sunshine today. North winds are already picking up in some areas and breezes should be widespread by late morning. Expect north winds to about 25 mph in the valley today, with stronger winds out at Lake Mead and along the Colorado River that will create white caps on the water. There’s no rain coming with this disturbance in the Great Basin, but Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a slight cool down for the holiday weekend through MLK Monday.

