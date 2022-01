CHADRON - Chadron State College student Cooper Reichman is the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for December. Reichman, a junior from Chappell, Nebraska, said he chose Chadron State College because of its Rangeland program, one of the largest academic programs of its kind. He also works for the U.S. Forest Service in Chadron. Reichman said he enjoys being part of a small school and community because he gets to know a lot of people.

CHADRON, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO