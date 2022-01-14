ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

French mechanic dies in Dakar Rally accident

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA French mechanic died in an accident on Friday during the Dakar Rally held in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by Dakar Rally organizers. The statement said the accident, which involved an assistance vehicle and a local truck, killed 20-year-old Quentin...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Saudi Arabia says Dakar rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that initial results of an investigation an accident during the Dakar car rally, which left one French contestant injured last week, showed no criminal suspicions. The Kingdom is liaising with the concerned French authorities to share available evidence related...
MIDDLE EAST
KRQE News 13

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies after ski accident

LYON, France (AP) — French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent’s office and local authorities. He was 37. Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanic#Europe#Accident#French#The Dakar Rally#Belgian#Cable News Network Inc
Idaho8.com

The best ever A380 airline stunts

When you’ve already sent a stuntwoman in flight attendant uniform up the world’s tallest building, it can be hard to think of what trick to pull next. If you’re UAE flag-carrier Emirates, you send her to perch on top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa again, but this time get the world’s largest passenger jet to do a fly-past.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UK travel to France: What are the new rules?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”These are the key questions and answers about travel from the UK to France . What do I need to travel to France?As a British traveller going on holiday, visiting family or friends or embarking on a business...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen s Houthi rebels.The images by Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP show smoke rising over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi on Monday. Another image taken shortly after appears to show scorch marks and white fire-suppressing foam deployed on the grounds of the depot. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., known by the acronym ADNOC, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Saudi Arabia
Idaho8.com

Rare snow and hailstorms cover Saudi desert

For most people, thinking about the Saudi Arabian desert probably conjures up images of sand dunes baked by relentless sunshine. More recently, however, those sands have been covered in snow. Several recent snow and hailstorms in the region have transformed landscapes in and around Saudi Arabia, stirring excitement among locals...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Africa Cup of Nations: Reigning champions Algeria knocked out at group stage after defeat to Ivory Coast

There will be a change in continental champion this year, after the holders Algeria suffered an embarrassing early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.Algeria went into their final group stage game needing a win but were unable to rouse themselves after poor performances earlier in the tournament, finding themselves three down before the hour mark.Goals from Franck Kessie, Ibrahima Sangare and Nicolas Pepe put Ivory Coast well in control to render Sofiane Bendebka’s consolation irrelevant.It leaves the Desert Warriors bottom of Group E with just a single point, having failed to score against Sierra Leone in a goalless draw...
FIFA
AFP

WHO says pandemic 'nowhere near over' as France, Germany post record cases

The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has spread unabated around the world, pushing some governments to impose fresh measures while speeding up the rollout of vaccine booster shots. "This pandemic is nowhere near over," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Tuesday from the agency's headquarters in Geneva. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks, with Germany's cases soaring past 100,000 and France reporting nearly half a million cases on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as six teams advance

Seven-time champions Egypt clinched a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Wednesday by defeating neighbours Sudan 1-0, a result which sent five other countries including Ivory Coast through as well. Nigeria finished Group D with a third successive win as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0, leaving runners-up Egypt to face the winners of Group E in the next round, and a potential clash with the Ivorians. Mohamed Abdelmonem's header at a corner 10 minutes before half-time in Yaounde sent the Pharaohs through and eliminated Sudan, and also saw Ivory Coast, Mali, Gambia, Malawi and Cape Verde qualify without kicking a ball. "I think Egypt deserved to win this game without any doubt given the opportunities we created and the football we played," said Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz.
FIFA
Interesting Engineering

Former Olympic Snowboarder Crashed His Plane and Jumped Out of It for Views

YouTuber Trevor Jacob was flying solo from Santa Barbara when his plane's engine turned off and didn't restart. Luckily, Jacob was flying with a parachute and decided to abandon his plane. All of this was captured by multiple cameras on the plane as well as a selfie stick that Jacob was carrying, and it was posted on YouTube. Now Federal Aviation Authorities are investigating if the crash was staged, The Santa Barbara Independent reported.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
985theriver.com

Saudi Arabia says Dakar rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that initial results of an investigation an accident during the Dakar car rally, which left one French contestant injured last week, showed no criminal suspicions. The Kingdom is liaising with the concerned French authorities to share available evidence related...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy