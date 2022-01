For those who have yet to catch on to the buzzy and completely addicting new Showtime drama Yellowjackets, I admit the plot can be a hard sell. "It's about a high school girls' soccer team that gets in a plane crash and after being trapped in the mountains, they end up becoming cannibals," I've explained to my friends, only to have them respond with a look of horror or shock, clearly wondering what liking this kind of show says about me. And, yeah, it likely made my own therapist wonder what the selection says about my current mental state.

