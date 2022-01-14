ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Global In-Game Advertising Grew Over 9% In 2021

By Todd Wasserman
mediapost.com
 6 days ago

In-game advertising grew over 9% in 2021, led by the Asia-Pacific, according to a report from Technavio. The report notes that Asia-Pacific is the largest market for in-game advertising. The increase...

