Report: Global In-Game Advertising Grew Over 9% In 2021

Media optimization is increasingly a game of diminishing returns for online advertisers. No matter how well they set up campaigns, smart targeting, algorithm hacks and analytics are struggling to mitigate the shortcomings of lackluster ads in the way they once did. Think about how often advertisers cite the creative as the reason an online ad performed well versus the targeting. Once largely considered an afterthought, the ads themselves are becoming as much a priority as the placement of them for some online advertisers — many of whom are testing new ways to work creative assets harder.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO