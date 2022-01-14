ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phospholipid Market Size is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Phospholipid Market by Source, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global phospholipid market was valued at $2,846.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,647.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR...

thedallasnews.net

Frozen Pizza Market is set to register $17,296 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.4%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Frozen Pizza Market by Crust Type, Topping and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global frozen pizza market was valued at $11,113 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $17,296 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the regular thin crust segment accounted for approximately three fifths of the share in the global market, in terms of value.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

15.5-GR | Vegan Cheese Market estimated to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027

The global vegan cheese market size is expected to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2027. Vegan cheese is one of the plant-based non-diary food products, which has been gaining significant popularity among the vegan and flexitatrian population. Dynamic changing food consumption pattern and increase in awareness among population regarding lactose intolerance drive the market growth. Furthermore, increase in animal welfare concerns coupled with rise in demand for diary analogue products further boost the market growth.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Managed Print Services Market Trends, and Growth 2027 | Industry Segmentation and Key Companies

Significant reduction in operational cost, enhanced information security, increase in adoption of big data solutions, and growing initiatives to lower wastage of plastic at workplaces drive the growth of the global managed print services market. However, recurring costs and strategic agreements & partnerships impede the market growth. Nonetheless, a surge...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Anti-Refractive Coatings Market Still Has Room To Grow: Spectrum Direct, Eksma Optics, Rodenstock

Anti Refractive Coatings Market Research Study The exploration study consisted of both primary and secondary analysis techniques deriving market data. Government and public solicitation of ideas to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by private businesses around the world is called market forces. The objective is to obtain premium insights, quality data statistics, and information on aspects such as market scope, market size, share, and segments like service and product Types, Application / End-Use Sector, SWOT Analysis, and various geography evolving. In the regular version of this study, some of the profiled players are Spectrum Direct Ltd., Eksma Optics, Rodenstock GmbH, Optical Coatings Japan, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Enki Technology, Hoya Corporation, Zygo Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Majestic Optical Coatings, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Optics Balzers, Torr Scientific Limited, Lumentum Operations LLC, Essilor International, Evaporated Coatings, Inc., PPG Industries, Honeywell International, Carl Zeiss AG, Optimum RX Lens Specialists, Quantum Coating.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Automotive Brake System Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Automotive Brake System Market by type, the drum segment dominated the global automotive brake system market in 2018, in terms of revenue. In addition, by technology, the antilock braking system (ABS) segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. Presently, by region, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, and is expected to garner highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Ground Support Equipment Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

GSE Market by type, the powered GSE segment dominated the global ground support equipment market in 2019, in terms of revenue. However, the non-powered GSE segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Further, by application, the aircraft handling segment occupied the major part of the global ground support equipment market in 2019. However, the cargo handling segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Smart Energy Market Steady Expansion and Comprehensive Growth By 2027

Global smart energy market is projected to reach $253.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. Smart energy is a cost-effective, sustainable, and secure energy system, which focuses on sustainable energy production while reducing the production cost. The smart energy system consists of smart electricity, smart gas, and smart thermal grids. In addition, the application of smart energy system can also eliminate need of conventional fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Cryogenic Fuels Market Increasing Demand and Dynamic Growth with Forecast 2021 - 2030

Cryogenic fuels are in the gaseous form when they are at normal atmospheric conditions. These gases are cooled till they reach boiling point so as to store them as low-temperature liquids. Liquid hydrogen, LNG, liquid nitrogen, liquid helium, liquid neon, and argon are some of the prominent cryogenic fuels. Cryogenic fuels are in gaseous form when they are in ambient condition. These gases are cooled to their boiling point to store as liquids for future use. The global cryogenic fuels market is projected to reach $188.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Portable Battery Market Outlook by Key Players, Industry Overview, and Demand Analysis By 2030

The growth of the global portable battery market is majorly driven by rapidly urbanization and increase in infrastructural activities across the globe, especially in the developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil and others, which have escalated the demand for portable batteries. In addition, the presence of leading automotive leaders such as General Motors, Tesla, Ford, and Chrysler is expected to have a positive impact on the development of the market. This is attributed to rise in awareness regarding the advantages of electric-driven vehicles. The presence of portable electronic manufacture giants such as Dell, Motorola, Materials Handling Group, and other government agencies is further anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period. Global portable battery market is projected to reach $27.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Fuel Cards Market Challenges, Opportunities, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fuel Cards Market by Type (Branded, Universal, and Merchant Fuel Cards), Application (Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charge, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Distributed Energy Generation Market Strategic Insights and key Business Influencing Factors 2021-2030

The global distributed energy generation market is forecasted to reach $919.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030. Distributed energy generation (DEG) systems generate electricity at or near where it will be used, such as solar panels and combined heat and power. Distributed energy generation can power a single structure, such as a home or company, or it can be part of a micro grid system, such as at a big industrial complex, military base, or university campus. Distributed energy generating can help support the delivery of clean, reliable power to more consumers and reduce electricity losses along transmission and distribution lines when connected to the electric utility's lower voltage distribution lines.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Green Power Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis and Future Growth Prospects to 2027

The green power market is anticipated to generate $103.5 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. Presence of countries, such as China and India, are the major factor that boosts the Asia-Pacific green power market, owing to rise in investment in green power projects. There is significant increase in energy demand due to rapid industrialization and rise in population in countries such as China and India. The buildings and industrial sectors are expected to consume more energy during the forecast period in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, India has significant growth potential; however, due to its inconsistent policy and business environment the in past, the green power share in the total energy production was less.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Self-Compacting Concrete Market | Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Self Compacting Concrete Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Self Compacting Concrete market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Solar PV Module Market Growth Must Triple Due to Technology Innovation during 2021-2030

The global solar PV module market is projected to reach $260.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. A solar PV module, is an assembly of photo-voltaic cells mounted in a framework for installation. Solar panels use sunlight as a source of energy to generate direct current electricity. A collection of PV modules is called a PV panel, and a system of PV panels is called an array. Arrays of a photovoltaic system supply solar electricity to electrical equipment.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Hydraulic Fluids Market Statistics, Demand to Reach $12.4 Billion By 2027 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydraulic fluids market is anticipated to hit $12.4 billion by 2027. The growth in the automotive and sales sector and surge in popularity of mineral hydraulic fluids among consumers are the major reasons proliferating the market. But at the same time, the fluctuations in the cost of raw materials are coming out to hamper the market to a certain extent. Moreover, the manufacturing of bio-based hydraulic oil and further developments are expected to present an array of opportunities for the market players in the near future.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Betaine Market Growth Driven By Increase in Commercial Usage as a Surfactant

Betaine market is projected to growth at the most noteworthy CAGR with fast development in the non-industrial areas. The developing mindfulness about medical advantages of betaine and expanding utilization continuously increases the market growth. Betaine is one of the quickly developing business sectors in the food & refreshments market. The ascent in mindfulness about the healthy benefit of betaine when utilized in dietary enhancements just as its multi-practical utilization, for example, surfactant and methyl giver are the key elements driving its interest. It helps in upgrading actual execution, particularly strength, force, and muscle perseverance and prompts a superior insusceptible framework. Betaine is additionally utilized as a surfactant in beautifying agents and individual consideration items because of its saturating and water-maintenance properties. It is additionally utilized in cleansers and reagents.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Anorexia-Cachexia Syndrome (CS)- Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report - 2020 To 2030"

Based on the Thelansis market insight report on anorexia-cachexia Syndrome which provides a clear understanding of disease area background, epidemiology, current and future competitions, the country-specific standard of care, and the complete market forecast for 2020 to 2030. https://thelansis.com/reports/anorexia-cachexia-syndrome-cs-market-insight-report/. The overall prevalence of Cachexia is ranging 0.19% to 0.23% in...
HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Adult-onset Still's Disease (AoSD)- Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report - 2020 To 2030

Based on the Thelansis market insight report on Adult-onset Still's Disease (AoSD)which provides a clear understanding of disease area background, epidemiology, current and future competitions, the country-specific standard of care, and the complete market forecast for 2020 to 2030. https://thelansis.com/reports/adult-onset-stills-disease-aosd-market-insight-report/. The annual incidence rate ranges 0.21 to 0.63 in 100,000...
HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Europe Dehumidifier Market Size, with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Europe Dehumidifier Market, 2020-2027". In addition, the report on the Europe Dehumidifier Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed analysis into...
INDUSTRY

