He is the frontman of the greatest band in the history of ever, has one of the most recognizable voices in the history of music, AND is one of the biggest Cubs fans you will ever meet. I’m talking about Eddie Vedder obvi! He has a new solo album coming out on February 11th called Earthling, and you can check out the tracklisting below. You will also be able to check out the first single off the album “Brother the Cloud” this Thursday at 11p, to kick off the 11 O’Clock News!

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO