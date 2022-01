Jadarius Chapman, Chanel Butler (Panola County Sheriff's Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Man and woman wanted in Panola County, for a possible connection to an armed robbery.

Jadarius Chapman and Chanel Butler were last seen in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu-PAD-4074, sheriff’s said.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

They may be in the Grenada, Miss. area.

Any information of their whereabouts, call Crimestoppers of Panola County at 662-209-2011.

