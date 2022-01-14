ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 14 goes back on sale Jan. 25, as Square Enix eases server congestion

By Michael McWhertor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix will resume digital sales of its hit MMO, Final Fantasy 14 Online, later this month as it rolls out additional data centers to ease server congestion for the exceedingly popular role-playing game. Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki Yoshida outlined the company’s plan in a note on the game’s official...

Mary Skelter 2 on PC to Remove Purge Minigame Present in Switch Version

Developer Ghostlight has shared information about the upcoming Steam port of Mary Skelter 2. The team has confirmed that “due to circumstances outside of their control,” they had to remove the Purge Corruption minigame. While this minigame is present in the Switch version of the game, Steam players won’t be able to interact with it. Basically, it skips the minigame entirely, but Jack will pay the same amount of mental state, and players will successfully complete the minigame when selected.
PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
Final Fantasy XIV outlines plans for sales resumption, server expansion, and server adjustments

If your server in Final Fantasy XIV is still crowded right now, you can be assured that Naoki Yoshida knows that, and the team behind the game is working on solutions as fast as possible. It is, unfortunately, still going to take a little while. The newest post on the official site goes into detail about the steps being taken to alleviate congestion over the longer term, starting with the new Oceania data center being added on January 25th to help players spread out a bit more. This will happen slightly before sales of the game resume on January 26th, with world transfers opening back up on the same day.
Naoki Yoshida
Final Fantasy XIV Services Are Coming Back Soon

Last month, due to the overwhelming queue times to access Final Fantasy XIV servers, digital game sales and certain services were suspended until things calmed down. Now, Square Enix is preparing to allow fresh accounts to be created in a couple of weeks. According to a developer blog post, January...
Final Fantasy XIV’s Heavensturn seasonal event is back

Square Enix has kicked off its annual Heavensturn event after a brief delay to its usual start date. To start the event, players need to be at least level 15 and then travel to the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks to find Tora Bugyo, who is looking for a fellow feline fanatic. Complete the event quests to unlock the Golden Tora Kabuto, Silver Tora Kabuto, and White Tiger furnishing item.
Final Fantasy XIV Online will return to sale at the end of January

The game had suspended sales in December to try and ease issues surrounding server congestion following the launch of new expansion Endwalker. In a new post on the game’s official website, producer and director Naoki Yoshida outlined the studio’s plans to address the issues in 2022. These plans...
Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
Final Fantasy Games May Not Release on Xbox Consoles This Generation; Square Enix Is “Keen” to Keep Releasing Every Game on PC – Rumor

Final Fantasy games may not release on Xbox consoles this generation, as Sony wants PlayStation to be the home of the series. Speaking on the ResetERA forums, VGC's Jordan Middler commented on the Japanese publisher's future games, saying that most of them will end up on Xbox but not Final Fantasy games. He likely refers to future major entries in the series, as Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is releasing on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in two months.
Square Enix just released Chocobo GP on Android, free and with no annoying IAPs

Square Enix may not have the best reputation on mobile at this point, thanks to years of neglecting its premium games, often leaving them broken for months or even years at a time. It's clear Square's post-release support is abysmal, and yet the company has just released Chocobo GP on the Play Store for free, sans any advertisements or in-app purchases. While this is not the upcoming Nintendo Switch kart racer slated for a March release, it is an enjoyable 2D balanced-based racing game, similar to the greats like Hill Climb Racing.
Square Enix President Hopes to Embrace Blockchain and NFTs

In an open letter published on New Year’s Day, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda informed his company’s shareholders and the general public about his plans for the company’s future. He stated that the company plans to embrace blockchain technology and NFTs in order to promote “self-sustaining game growth.”
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Review

I do not envy anyone who is tasked with ending a long-running, immensely popular story. Franchises that have gone on for years – decades even. It’s an almost impossible task to put a bow on a story spanning hundreds of hours, doubly so when that story is a videogame, where players have devoted that time to growing their characters, and directly immersing themselves in its world. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker was never guaranteed to stick the landing, which makes its ultimate success all the more worthy of praise.
Square Enix will start selling Final Fantasy XIV again this month

Popularity, I have learned from American teen television shows, isn't all it's cracked up to be. While Square Enix haven't been bombed by the local mafioso, joined a murderous D&D cult, or discovered their dad is a serial killer and they too have the serial killer genes (thanks, Riverdale!), they did find such overwhelming success with Final Fantasy XIV that they temporarily stopped selling the MMORPG. They couldn't expand servers quickly enough to meet demand, see, leading to login queues and frustration. But now things are settling enough to to start selling it again, and they have big plans to expand servers.
Square Enix’s Yoshinori Kitase Shares Final Fantasy X/X-2 Development Memories; Graphical Challenges, Battle Design Inspirations

On PlayStation Blog, Square Enix director Yoshinori Kitase recently shared memories of developing Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2. He remarked how despite the PlayStation 2 being a considerable powerhouse compared to the original PlayStation, compensations had to be made for the product’s overall quality. For instance, color variation and higher resolution had to be chosen between. And, while the former is what the company initially desired, they ultimately settled for higher resolution after researching contemporary gaming trends.
Final Fantasy XIV announces datacenter expansions following Endwalker release, digital sales returning

Final Fantasy XIV servers have been dealing with several queue times, with thousands of players waiting to jump into the game to explore the Endwalker expansion. It’s common for Final Fantasy XIV expansion to have queue times, but the ones that came with this expansion were incredibly high, and the team has decided to do something about expanding all of the data centers with the addition of the Oceanian Datacenter.
Final Fantasy XIV Sales And World Transfers To Resume This Month

Alright, gang. We have (mostly) good news on the Final Fantasy XIV technical front. It seems things are smoothing out, as a recent letter from Yoshi-P revealed that the team is ready to bring back a few of the functions we’ve been waiting on. Some of it will take longer than others – even going much later into the year, but we do have a few things that are going to happen very soon.
