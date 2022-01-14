ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Utterly Moderate podcast: Conservative Approaches to Tackling Climate Change (w/ Bob Inglis)

 6 days ago

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by former Republican South Carolina Congressman and current executive director of RepublicEN.org Bob Inglis. On their website, RepublicEN asserts that, “We are the EcoRight. . . We stand together because we believe...

Grist

Is the US uniquely bad at tackling climate change?

A Democratic president was in the White House. The Democratic Party held a majority of seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But a single senator — a moderate Democrat from West Virginia — blocked the White House’s preferred climate plan. No, this wasn’t...
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

2022: Big Plans for Tackling Climate Change in New York!

Governor Kathy Hochul gave New York a lot to look forward to in 2022 in her State of the State address on January 5th. There are hundreds of pages covering her agenda for this year, including ambitious proposals to equitably decarbonize New York’s buildings sector and advance renewables and clean transportation. The outlined agenda is critical to improving New York’s environment and implementing the landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), New York’s nation-leading “carbon neutrality by 2050” law – and will result in myriad benefits for New Yorkers, including improved air quality and public health outcomes and the creation of good, local jobs. (Apropos of 2022 goals, including many policies highlighted in the State of the State, and with a great roundup of NRDC’s NY victories in 2021, too, see my colleagues’ Richard Schrader and Marissa Guerrero’s blog.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kalw.org

What Can COVID-19 Teach Us About Climate Change? (Ep. 4)

Originally, we were planning to do this series at the beginning of this year… but then COVID-19 hit. We had to put our climate change reporting on pause to focus on covering the coronavirus. But of course, climate change has not paused. In the final episode of our series, we find out what the pandemic can teach us about climate change. And, we talk to a psychiatrist about how to cope.
ENVIRONMENT
