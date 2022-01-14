Zac Brown Band Announces Fenway Park Concert This Summer

BOSTON (CBS) — Is it really summer if the Zac Brown Band isn’t playing at Fenway Park?

The country group is returning to Fenway, where they hold the record for most sold-out consecutive shows, on July 15, 2022.

Tickets for the “Out In The Middle Tour” show will go on sale to the general public Jan. 20 at redsox.com/concerts . The band will be accompanied by gospel guitarist Robert Randolph.

Other Fenway concerts planned for the summer include Def Leppard & Motley Crue, Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lady Gaga.