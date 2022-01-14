Corning dips on downgrade from DB due to 'estimate risk'

BlackRock reported its Q4 earnings which beat expectations while the stock has sold off amid broader market volatility. BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is the world's largest asset manager and has benefited from the rise of index-based investing and the strong financial market performance over the last several years. Indeed, BlackRock just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by assets under management crossing a milestone of $10 trillion, driving overall solid operating and financial momentum. Overall, there's a lot to like about BLK as a high-quality leader with a positive long-term outlook. That said, some headwinds into 2022 between rising market volatility and a changing interest rate environment warrant some caution. A plan to expand headcount while wages are rising is already pressuring margins and may limit the near-term upside in the stock.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO