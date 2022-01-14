ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Electric bike rider dies in Phoenix hit-and-run collision

By KTAR.COM
KTAR News
KTAR News
 6 days ago
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said a man riding an electric bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Friday. The Phoenix Police Department said in a...

