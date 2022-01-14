ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop accused of raping nun 13 times acquitted by Indian court

By Shweta Sharma
 6 days ago

An Indian court has cleared a Roman Catholic bishop of charges of raping a nun between 2014 and 2016 in her rural convent, a scandal that sparked a wave of outrage and was at the heart of the issue of allegations of sexual harassment at religious institutions across the country.

Franco Mulakkal, 54, left court smiling on Friday after a trial that lasted more than 100 days was concluded by sessions judge G Gopakumar in a single-line verdict.

“The prosecution failed to prove all the charges against the accused,” Mr Gopakumar said in the trial court in Kottayam city of Kerala in southern India .

The bishop was arrested in September 2018 after the unnamed nun alleged that Mr Mulakkal raped her 13 times at her Congregation’s mission house in Kottayam district during the two-year span.

She said she went to the police only after complaining repeatedly to church authorities, and wrote an open letter to a representative in the Indian capital of Delhi in 2018, claiming it was her fourth missive.

The 54-year-old was the first Catholic bishop to be arrested in India over allegations of rape after nuns launched unprecedented public protests.

The nun’s lawyers have said they will challenge the verdict in the high court, while activists described the acquittal as “shocking” and “unfortunate”.

“This is an extremely unfortunate verdict, it is shocking for us. We had expected a conviction fully,” investigating officer S Harisankar, who was earlier the Kottayam superintendent of police, told reporters.

The supporters of the bishop, however, celebrated the judgement outside the court and welcomed him by showering flower petals as he came out smiling.

“Praise the Lord,” Mr Mulakkal said before leaving the court premises.

Hours after his clearance, Mr Mulakkal conducted a mass at a Christian retreat centre in Kottayam.

Away from the bishop’s cheering supporters, a group of nuns and activists had gathered to show solidarity with the nun who accused him of rape.

The protesters raised placards demanding justice in the case, which saw hundreds of nuns speaking up about their abuse and attacks for taking part in protests.

Sister Anupama, a colleague of the nun, said: “The world is that of those with muscle and money power .. and we believe [that] happened in this case. We now feel that poor people like us should keep silent and not file a case. When the trial was happening, we did not feel it would be against us. We will continue to fight until our sister gets justice.”

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, said she was shocked by the judgement. “The victim nun must go to high court. NCW is with her in this fight for justice,” she said.

Joseph Mathews
4d ago

the catholic church needs to take accountability, rather than trying to sheild and protect criminals, expose them, remove them from authority and move on. Protecting criminals only reduces the faith in the catholic church and that is the cause of why people are leaving the catholic church. Transparency builds confidence. Criminals are everywhere, isolating them and removing them is the right thing to do.. stop protecting them.

Jane Evil
5d ago

This is why I cannot stand religion … this is Just another example of why religion/ organized religion should be abolished!

Bad Dog 2
5d ago

well it's a step up from little boys but the Catholic church is done but Christianity will live on. It's sad though he should be castrated.

The Independent

Stephen Lawrence murder suspect in court over drugs plot confiscation order

One of the suspects in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence has complained he cannot be moved to an open prison after failing to pay £90,000 he made from a £3 million drugs plot.Jamie Acourt 45, was jailed for nine years after spending more than two years on the run, living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo.He is one of five men arrested over the murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham south-east London on April 22 1993.Only two of the suspects, Gary Dobson and David Norris, have been brought to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
