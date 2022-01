WeChat, China's largest messaging app and one of the country's most popular payment services, will start supporting the Chinese government's digital currency. On Wednesday, Tencent announced that it will begin accepting digital yuan payments via its proprietary mobile wallet WeChat Pay, according to a local news report. China has been developing a digital yuan since 2014, and it has yet to be implemented nationwide. If people start paying for goods and services with WeChat, which has more than 1 billion users, it will give it a significant boost.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO