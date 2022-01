MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Gino Vuolo, who owned Gino's Italian Ristorante & Bar in Meridian, has passed away, according to the restaurant. "It's with a heavy heart that we have to sadly inform you all of Gino Vuolo's passing early this morning. Gino and Tia have poured their heart and soul, not only into their restaurant, but into the community that has loved and help support us over all these years," the restaurant said.

