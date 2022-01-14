Quiz: Can you name all these obscure Gossip Girl characters?

In Disney Channel’s mystery-adventure series Secrets of Sulphur Springs—returning for its second season on Friday, January 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back-episodes—best friends Griffin (Preston Oliver) and Harper (Kyliegh Curran) use a secret portal to travel back in time. Inspired by that fantastic concept, we challenged the two actors—along with their co-stars Elle Graham and Ethan Hutchison, who star as Savannah and young Sam, respectively—to “go back in time” and guess when various Disney characters debuted. We gave them a 50/50 shot at guessing correctly, as the two decades featured in the series are the 1930s and the 1960s. Play along as you watch the video to see how your Disney IQ stacks up against the cast, and don’t forget to tune in for the season premiere Friday. The season will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 19, and be available in its entirety.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO