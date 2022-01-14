Quiz: Can you name all these obscure Gossip Girl characters?

Mynameiskatied was Footlighter Katie Devey’s debut solo show at the Corpus Playroom, and it proved to be an energetic piece of stand-up comedy, which explored the trifles of student drama, romance, and the embarrassingly un-deletable YouTube content of her childhood channel mynameiskatied, which will always come back to haunt her. This stand-up seeks to answer such farcical questions as, “Is Camel’s Mum a principal role in the Nativity?”, “Why would a young woman develop a fear of katsu curry?” and, “What to do if your little brother asks for cable ties for Christmas?”
Comments / 0