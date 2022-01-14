Woman describes moment a mother bear attacked her while she was walking her dog

DEBARY, Fla. — A Central Florida woman said a bear attacked her as she was out walking her dog Thursday night.

Neighbors seeing the attack jumped into action to help her.

The woman spent most of the overnight hours in the hospital recovering from the bear attack.

The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. on Coronado Road not far from 1792 in Debary.

Channel 9 spoke with the woman and her neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of that attack.

The neighbor said the bears had been hanging out in this tree right in front of his house.

They were able to scare it away, but unfortunately his neighbor wasn’t so lucky.

Scratch marks from the bear attack were seen on the woman’s face. She also said she twisted her ankle and has a concussion.

The woman said she was just out walking her dog when the bear darted for her.

Neighbor Awston Kennedy heard the woman’s screams and looked out his window to see what was going on.

He said Florida Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the bear. The bear then fell out of the tree.

FWC agents said they had to put down the bear, a mama bear, but not her three yearlings.

Officials said no attempt was made to capture the yearlings because the 100 pounds bears are old enough to survive on their own.

FWC said anyone who feels threatened by a bear; sees a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear; or needs to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them can call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

