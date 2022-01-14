ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman describes moment a mother bear attacked her while she was walking her dog

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
DEBARY, Fla. — A Central Florida woman said a bear attacked her as she was out walking her dog Thursday night.

Neighbors seeing the attack jumped into action to help her.

The woman spent most of the overnight hours in the hospital recovering from the bear attack.

The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. on Coronado Road not far from 1792 in Debary.

Watch body camera video after the bear attack here:

Channel 9 spoke with the woman and her neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of that attack.

The neighbor said the bears had been hanging out in this tree right in front of his house.

They were able to scare it away, but unfortunately his neighbor wasn’t so lucky.

Scratch marks from the bear attack were seen on the woman’s face. She also said she twisted her ankle and has a concussion.

The woman said she was just out walking her dog when the bear darted for her.

Neighbor Awston Kennedy heard the woman’s screams and looked out his window to see what was going on.

He said Florida Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the bear. The bear then fell out of the tree.

FWC agents said they had to put down the bear, a mama bear, but not her three yearlings.

Officials said no attempt was made to capture the yearlings because the 100 pounds bears are old enough to survive on their own.

FWC said anyone who feels threatened by a bear; sees a sick, injured, dead or orphaned bear; or needs to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them can call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Comments / 16

Violet 28
6d ago

The bear was just trying to protect her babies. I wonder if the woman did something to make the bear feel threatened. We are encroaching on their habitat!This is just sad! 😔 This policy needs to be reviewed. Funny they aren't doing anything about the Coyotes.

Reply(3)
14
hype Man
6d ago

they could have captured the mother Bear and relocated it and the other bears are on their own. they definitely had options here.

Reply
7
Jaynemma Vancuran
6d ago

so wrong innocent momma bear killed just for protecting her young there are so many other options that could have been used

Reply
8
 

