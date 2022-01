The Boston Bruins’ recent win streak came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday night. They were humiliated on their own ice, falling by a 7-1 final to the Carolina Hurricanes. This was over early. Carolina scored five times in a span of 13:13 in the first period, all at 5-on-5 and with four different players. Teuvo Teravainen opened the scoring off a slick cross-ice pass from Jaccob Slavin, on a play that would’ve been hard for any team to stop. But it only got worse from there.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO