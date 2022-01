SALT LAKE CITY — A beloved California sticker company says it's moving to Utah after over 40 years in the Bay Area, as it downsizes and shifts operations. Mrs. Grossman's Paper Company, which was founded in 1979, is slated to make the Beehive State its new home this spring, according to an update on its website posted this week by the owner of the company, Jason Grossman. Its headquarters are currently located in Petaluma, California, which is about 40 miles northwest of San Francisco.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO