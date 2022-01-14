Look back at a timeline of TODAY over 70 years

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, continued to share insight into her late husband’s kind, loving personality and opened up about her own grief in interviews that aired Thursday on NBC’s Today show and ABC’s Good Morning America.
Saget death at the age of 65 was announced on Jan. 9 after authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, last Sunday. Information on the cause of death has not been released.
After the shocking news that he had died, Saget was mourned by many in Hollywood, including John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and the Full House cast,...
