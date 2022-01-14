ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look back at a timeline of TODAY over 70 years

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin go over...

The Independent

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes "I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
Bob Saget's closest friends and family hold private funeral

About a hundred of Bob Saget's loved ones came together on Friday for a private funeral service. "Full House" co-stars including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen paid their respects to the late comedian, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room last weekend hours after a performance. Saget's cause of death is still unknown.Jan. 15, 2022.
Matt James Teases Moving In With 'Best Friend' Rachael Kirkconnell: 'We Live In The Moment'

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The 'Bachelor' star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple's one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. "We just like to live in the moment. We don't let other people's expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it's been healthy for us," he explained. "We spend so much time together. That's really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you're with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship."
Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells 'Today' That Comedian "Was Thrilled" With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was "very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road" in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America's Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic "felt more compelled than ever...
Watch makeup-free Michelle Obama do a birthday dance for cake

Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated her 58th birthday makeup-free, dancing, and ready to eat all the cake. "Here's to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me," the best-selling author wrote in an Instagram post commemorating her birthday. "I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."
Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: 'They Still Look Great Though'

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!" the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child

More Bravo babies in 2022! There's no doubt that there was a bravo baby boom in 2021 but how about this year? Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi is here to kick things off. As reported by Us Weekly, Lilly is pregnant with her second child with husband Dara Mir. Lilly made the announcement by posting […] The post Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
Bob Saget's Widow Says Late Comedian "Just Wanted to Make People Feel Good"

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, continued to share insight into her late husband's kind, loving personality and opened up about her own grief in interviews that aired Thursday on NBC's Today show and ABC's Good Morning America. Saget death at the age of 65 was announced on Jan. 9 after authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, last Sunday. Information on the cause of death has not been released. After the shocking news that he had died, Saget was mourned by many in Hollywood, including John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and the Full House cast,...
Jennifer Lopez Wore Sky-High Platforms with a Bohemian Maxi Skirt

J.Lo wore a statement skirt with some even louder-statement heels while spending quality time with her kids over the long weekend. Lopez was spotted in Bel-Air with her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For the occasion, she wore a black turtleneck sweater, matching black laced heels, and a white flared button-down maxi skirt with a knee-high slit. She paired the ensemble with a black Coach bag featuring the brand's signature Horse and Carriage hardware, and added a polished finish with her hair in a tight bun.
