Man Threatened to Blow Up OSHA Building Over COVID Rules, Police Say

The 40-day mystery of a missing Fresno mother was finally solved when her body was discovered submerged in an aqueduct Sunday. Missy Hernandez was last seen leaving an art show with her boyfriend, Ramon Jimenez, Dec. 7. As outlined in a news report by Fresno’s County Sheriff's Office, her friends became concerned when they did not hear from Hernandez, and requested a wellness check at her home the next day. Though Hernandez was missing, the responder discovered her boyfriend, who was wanted for a past domestic violence incident, and arrested him on the spot. Hernandez’s friends later visited the home and found “evidence that she may be injured and in need of help,” per the sheriff’s office. Jimenez was then identified as a person of interest and held without bond. The month-long forensic investigation led police to not only slap Jimenez with a murder charge, but to also conduct “a dangerous dive operation in a specific area of the California Aqueduct,” where Hernandez was discovered. Dolly Ayala, Hernandez’s niece, claimed her aunt was “abused ... daily” by “a coward,” but added, “We finally have her back and we can finally lay her to rest and get the closure we need,” per a GoFundMe established to raise funds for the funeral.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO