Del City, OK

Man Threatened to Blow Up OSHA Building Over COVID Rules, Police Say

By Corbin Bolies
 6 days ago
An Oklahoma man was angered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses, so he threatened to bomb a local office, police said. James Moore, 53, of Del City, Oklahoma, was arrested Wednesday after...

