Valve Steam Deck Looking To Hit Current Ship Dates

By John Carson
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what feels like a rare positive update regarding supply in the tech sector, Valve has announced its delivery estimations of the Steam Deck are currently on track. The update, which was posted on the Steam Community site, gives the good news that the first batch of handheld PCs will ship...

Game Informer Online

Dune: Spice Wars Devs Shed More Light On The Upcoming Strategy Game

The reveal of Dune: Spice Wars was an unexpected treat during The Game Awards 2021. The upcoming game reunites the long-running (and newly relevant) sci-fi property with the genre it helped popularize: 4x strategy. Fans have patiently waited for more details about the game and got their wish thanks to a developer FAQ on the game’s Steam page.
