ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says it is not clear yet if people will need yearly boosters

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mtelc_0dlojoLw00

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden ’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said in an interview that it is not clear yet if people will need yearly COVID-19 boosters, even as the chief executives of several drugmakers have indicated a fourth vaccine dose may be necessary.

“We’ve only recently boosted people. We will find out if the booster gives you a degree of durability of protection and actually should be the standard regimen of three doses of an mRNA and two doses of J&J,” Fauci said in an interview with NBC News published on Thursday.

“Or — and it’s a big ‘or’ right now — will we need to boost people every year or so?” he continued.

Fauci said that he while it was a good thing that the original ancestral strain of COVID-19 was used in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine — because “we were fortunate that even though [strains] were different, they were not so different that the vaccine didn’t cover it well” — omicron has muddled the situation.

“We were doing quite well with a primary vaccination and a boost with delta. Then all of a sudden omicron came along,” Fauci told the network. “And if you look at the efficacy against the delta versus omicron, it went down to around 30 percent.”

GOP senator plans to introduce FAUCI Act after clash at hearing

The leading infectious diseases expert said that he wants a vaccine that would ideally be effective against all kinds of COVID-19 variants.

Fauci’s remarks come as chief executives from drugmakers like Pfizer and Moderna have suggested that people may need a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns about the omicron variant and waning booster efficacy.

“I think we will need the fourth dose,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC last month.

“With omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster,” than a previous timeline of 12 months, which Bourla had considered to have a fourth dose administered after an individual’s initial booster, the CEO said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

COVID-19 emergency could end this year, WHO says

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
kurv.com

Fauci Warns Everyone Will Get COVID After Hearing

The top expert on coronavirus is warning just about everybody will get infected at some point. But Dr. Anthony Fauci points out those who are vaccinated and boosted will most likely escape severe symptoms. He made the comments Tuesday after testifying in a tense Senate hearing over the response to new variants.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Weather#J J#Nbc News#Omicron#Delta#Gop#Cnbc
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy