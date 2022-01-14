ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

4 charged for drugs, stolen Dodge Charger

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuBZy_0dlojfPP00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested in Cordova Thursday after riding in a stolen Dodge Charger with drugs, guns, burglary tools and large amounts of money, police say.

Anthony Green, Victor Ordaz, Ladarius Rodgers and Cory Simmons were charged after police observed a fraudulent tag number on the vehicle.

Police chase ends with attempted carjacking in Southeast Memphis

Around 2 p.m., officers saw the Charger traveling on Germantown Road and turn into a shopping center near Chimneyrock Boulevard.

Green, who was the driver, exited the vehicle and went into a nail shop, police say.

When officers approached the Charger, they smelled marijuana and saw smoke coming out of the windows.

Officers were able to detain passengers Rodgers and Simmons from the vehicle. Police say they found a gun, marijuana and $579 in cash located on Rodgers.

The third passenger, Ordaz, tried to run away, but officers were able to capture him. Court documents say Ordaz was armed with an altered fully automatic handgun and had $546 in cash in his pocket.

Ordaz also was carrying a backpack with over 20 pre-packaged marijuana packets, an additional 190 grams of marijuana, pills, and a digital scale.

Police say Green tried to get away by running out of the rear of the nail shop, but was later caught by officers and taken into custody. Over $8,000 was located in his pants pocket at the time of the arrest, police say.

According to court documents, the Charger driven by Green was stolen last month out of Appling Farms. Police said the drive-out tags on the Charger had incorrect font and incorrect placement of the TN seal. The tag also started with a “S” instead of a “Q”.

A green ski mask and bolt cutters were also located inside of the vehicle.

All four suspects were charged with theft of property, possession of burglary tools and possession of marijuana with intent.

Rodgers also has gun charges. Green was additionally charged with altering an auto plate.

Ordaz and Green were both charged with evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Car stolen with child inside in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A car that was left running with a child inside was stolen in Whitehaven Wednesday night. According to Memphis Police, a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra was taken with an 8-year-old child inside at 4640 South Mill Port Cove around 7:45 p.m. Police say the vehicle was left running. Officers found the child safe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car break-ins frustrate Cordova residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Thieves struck Tuesday in the parking lots of two popular restaurants as well as at a rental car business and at Wolfchase Galleria. They have a description of a possible suspect vehicle, but that’s of little comfort to victims. For Dominick Evangelista, this broken piece of car window glass is a painful reminder […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Four men steal more than $33K in jewelry, guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding four men who stole more than $33,000 worth of jewelry and guns from an East Memphis jewelry store on Monday. According to police, four men stole an estimated $30,000 in jewelry from Diamond Brokers of Memphis on Poplar Avenue. Police also say the suspects took an assault […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Officer identified in overnight fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and another driver have both died after an overnight crash in Southeast Memphis, police say. Memphis Police Association has identified the officer as 32-year-old Corille “CJ” Jones. Three vehicles were involved in the accident that happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road around 3 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Cordova, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Body found in Byhalia ditch

BYHALIA, Miss. — A body was found in a ditch in Byhalia early Thursday morning, Marshall County Sheriffs Department says. Sheriff Kenny Dickerson confirmed that the body was found on Shinault Road. Police believe the victim was possibly struck while riding a bike, but haven’t confirmed the exact cause of death. This is an ongoing […]
BYHALIA, MS
WREG

Multiple suspects rob Aaron’s in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several people are on the run after police say they robbed an East Memphis business Wednesday morning. According to Memphis Police, officers saw several people run out of the Aaron’s on Getwell Road and drive off in multiple vehicles including a black Chrysler 300, a gray SUV, a silver sedan, and a dark […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened at 1372 Elvis Presley. A male was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. The victim did not survive his injures. The suspects fled the scene in a gray four door sedan. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in East Memphis gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an alleged carjacking at a gas station, according to a witness. Memphis Police said a man was shot Wednesday morning at the Mapco gas station on Park Avenue and Mendenhall. “The messed up part is yelling don’t die on me, Kevin. Stay alive Kevin, to a stranger […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Dodge Charger#Drugs#Guns
WREG

Man charged after off-duty Memphis officer shot outside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Memphis Police officer outside of his home in Mississippi, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was ambushed in the driveway of his home in the Miller Farms subdivision in Olive Branch, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of killing roommate at North Memphis rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after he killed his roommate in a North Memphis rooming house on Monday, police say. Memphis police responded to the shooting call at the house on Pearce Street on Monday, where they found a man shot in the chest. One of the roommates, Drewshon Richardson, was on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing horse found dead on Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the missing horse that was last seen at the Agricenter on January 14 has been found dead. Deputies said the horse was found deceased Thursday on Walnut Grove, west of Haley Harvest at the Agricenter. The remains were collected by Shelby County Road Department and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Break-in at downtown shop caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of a small downtown Memphis mom & pop shop are left shaken after a break-in was caught on camera. Bill Edmondson who owns the River Time Market & Deli in Downtown Memphis with his wife said the break-in happened around 3 a.m. Sunday. It’s the fourth time someone has burglarized their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Pennsylvania murder fugitive captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Memphis for a first-degree murder warrant, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On October 24, 2021, Juan Carlos Romero was shot to death in Mahonoy City borough in Schuykill County, Pennsylvania. Another victim was found shot at the scene and transported to a local hospital. On the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek man who stole Amazon truck, packages in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole an Amazon truck and some packages in Frayser on Saturday. Police say the victim was delivering packages in the area of 3507 England when a man drove off in the Amazon truck. The truck was later recovered, but the suspect took several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three injured in shooting near Ridgeway

UPDATE: Memphis Police announced Wednesday night that two possible suspects involved in the shooting are in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon off the 2000 block of Ridgeway near Quince and found two adults and a juvenile hurt. Police said the man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Whitehaven High School Tuesday night. Police say the crash happened at Elvis Presley and Meadowlark Lane. Two people were transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing crash investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen girl injured after shooting at home in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teen was injured in a shooting at a home in Raleigh Tuesday night, police say. According to Memphis Police, a 16-year-old girl was shot on Addington just after 8 p.m. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis crash kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a crash in North Memphis on Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Hollywood and Blue Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they will continue to investigate the crash.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy