Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have a variety of applications across a wide array of industries, including financial services. In fact, WisdomTree is tapping AI to bring a fresh look to a pair of new value exchange traded funds born out of two previous funds in the issuer’s lineup. The WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN) is now the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSE Arca: AIVL), while the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DOO) is reborn as AIVL’s international counterpart, the WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSE Arca: AIVI).

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO