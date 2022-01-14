ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Hopes high for Eldorado Allen in Silviniaco Conti

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAE3M_0dloiTjM00

Joe Tizzard is confident Eldorado Allen “will run a big race” in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton Park on Saturday.

The eight-year-old, who won the Haldon Gold Cup on his seasonal debut at Exeter, beating the subsequent Tingle Creek Chase one-two Greaneteen and Hitman, is one of a quality quartet in the extended two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two event.

Though beaten next time when upped in trip for the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon, the John Romans and Terry Warner-owned Eldorado Allen has been pleasing trainer Colin Tizzard and connections have no doubts he will stay the trip.

Tizzard junior said: “He got the trip really well at Huntingdon last time.

“He missed one down the back which cost him ground at a crucial time and he stayed on really nicely.

“We tried him over that trip for the first time and he got the trip all right.

“I’m quite looking forward to running him in a small field tomorrow and I think he will run a big race.

That form of his run at Exeter, when he beat Hitman, means he's got a 6lb penalty, but that form stacks up really well as Hitman went on to finish second (to Greaneteen) in the Tingle Creek and I think this is the perfect race for him

“All the other trainers are bound to fancy their chances – it is one of those races. I think we have got as good a chance as any and it wouldn’t be a surprise if any one of them won.

“He is in good form, the trip is ideal for him and I think he’ll like Kempton.

“That form of his run at Exeter, when he beat Hitman, means he’s got a 6lb penalty, but that form stacks up really well as Hitman went on to finish second (to Greaneteen) in the Tingle Creek and I think this is the perfect race for him.”

Hitman and Greaneteen’s trainer, Paul Nicholls, saddles Rouge Vif, who makes only his second start for the Ditcheat yard after his arrival from Harry Whittington.

The 2020 Arkle third was last of four in a Grade Two contest over two miles at Cheltenham on his stable debut, and Nicholls feels the step up in trip will put him in a better light.

He said: “We’ve only run him once, but he was fourth in a good race at Cheltenham. Bryony (Frost) said he was flat out most of the way last time and that he wants two and a half (miles).

“He ran a hell of a good race but he was just done for a bit of toe, so two and a half miles should suit him better. We hope on Saturday that he can give a good account of himself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mclKP_0dloiTjM00
Mister Fisher is a talented performer at his best (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

The Nicky Henderson-trained Mister Fisher is the sponsor’s market leader.

Pulled up on his seasonal bow in the three-mile King George VI Chase on his first run for 246 days, the Seven Barrows handler is hopeful the ground will not be a detriment to the James and Jean Potter-owned eight-year-old.

Henderson said: “The race is actually made for him, but I just hope the ground isn’t too tacky. Otherwise two and half miles around Kempton is absolutely perfect for him.

“He has only had the one run this year, in the King George, and I won’t say he didn’t stay.

“It was his first run since the last day of last season when he got beaten a neck by Frodon at Sandown (in the Grade Two Oaksey Chase). So, he was entitled to need the run and he probably did just need it.

“We are coming back to his optimum distance here. We were trying to see if he stayed three miles – he probably might do, I don’t think it was a lack of stamina last time. He’d run a good race until three out on the bend.

“This is ideal as long as it is not tacky old ground, as he won’t enjoy it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mdaA_0dloiTjM00
Defi Du Seuil needs to rediscover his best form (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

Completing the line-up is Defi Du Seuil, winner of six of his 13 chases, his last coming two years ago in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

He has had just four subsequent starts and the JP McManus-owned nine-year-old was well held in a Grade Two contest at Ascot won by Lostintranslation in November on his first run for 301 days.

His trainer, Philip Hobbs, feels he will be all the sharper for that outing.

He said: “He seems in very good form and I think we have the right conditions – two and a half miles and softish ground. So, hopefully he has got a good chance.

“Obviously he was disappointing last time, but hopefully now we are in the right place.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nicholls looking to Rouge Vif for Conti gold

Paul Nicholls is set to rely upon Rouge Vif to provide him with a third successive victory in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on Saturday. The Ditcheat handler, who saddled Silviniaco Conti to win back-to-back renewals of the King George at the Sunbury venue, has landed the Grade Two contest named in his honour for the last two years with Frodon and Master Tommytucker.
WORLD
newschain

Defi Du Seuil seeking Silviniaco Conti renaissance

Defi Du Seuil will make another attempt to get back on track in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on Saturday. The JP McManus-owned gelding has flopped in all his four races since winning the Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January 2020. His latest disappointing run...
SPORTS
newschain

Mister Fisher proves too good in Silviniaco Conti

Mister Fisher took advantage of a drop in class to land a deserved success in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton. Nicky Henderson’s eight-year-old had things easier than on his last visit to the Sunbury track, when he was pulled up in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.
SPORTS
newschain

Wonderwall to tune up for Cheltenham in Sidney Banks

Richard Spencer’s smart prospect Wonderwall will put his Cheltenham Festival aspirations on the line in the Ballymore Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon on February 10. Seventh in the Champion Bumper in March, he opened his account at the second time of asking over hurdles at Doncaster...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
newschain

Moore has high hopes for Hudson on day one of Winter Million

Hudson De Grugy has the benefit of a course and distance victory to his name as he bids to scoop the first prize in the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle on day one of the Winter Million meeting at Lingfield on Friday. The five-year-old put up a game performance when beating Calico...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jason Roy marks return to England action with rapid century in West Indies

Jason Roy marked his return to England duty with a scintillating 36-ball hundred to usher his side to a thumping win in their only warm-up before a five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies In his first outing since recovering from the torn left calf that curtailed his T20 World Cup two months ago, the opener struck nine fours and 10 sixes against a Barbados Cricket Association President’s XI at the Kensington Oval.Roy dominated a 141-run opening stand alongside Tom Banton before he was out for 115 off 47 balls, an innings which formed the backbone of England’s 231 for...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy