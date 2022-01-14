Andrew Agwunobi stepping down as UConn’s interim president

In a video message sent to the university community today, UF President Kent Fuchs announced that he will transition to a faculty role in the next year. Fuchs, 67, was appointed in 2014 and is beginning his eighth year as president. He said that for the past several years, he has planned to spend the final phase of his career as a member of the teaching and research faculty in his home department, Electrical and Computer Engineering, at the University of Florida. He said he told the Chair of UF’s Board of Trustees that the current academic year would be his last as UF president. Fuchs said he will continue to serve until the next president is appointed, likely in early 2023.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO