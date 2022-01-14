ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Agwunobi stepping down as UConn’s interim president

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 6 days ago
The University of Connecticut has announced that Andrew Agwunobi is stepping down as interim president, effective Feb. 20. Agwunobi took on the interim president position in July 2021 after the...

