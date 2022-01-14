ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Grove, IL

UPDATE: City hopes to fully reopen Route 130 on Tuesday

By Vanessa Le
 6 days ago

UPDATE (1/14/22 – 4: 05 p.m.) — City officials just updated WCIA reporters with the newest information.

They are putting up stop lights to reopen one late of Route 130.

They are hoping to have it fully open by Tuesday.

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Route 130 will remain closed for now…

Water restored in Villa Grove UPDATE: Boil order for Villa Grove is lifted

Due to a large water main break earlier this week, the City of Villa Grove had to close a part of Route 130 to fix the pipes. Water was restored on Wednesday and the boil order for the city was lifted on Thursday.

On Friday, city officials posted to Facebook , letting people know the concrete is being poured for Route 130. They stated they do not know when the road will be reopened to traffic. Officials said they are in contact with IDOT to find out the timeline of the road closure.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

