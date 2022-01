Two years ago, we heralded 2020 as the Year of the Menicure, and despite the jokes from the doubters, we were right. Not only about the name (a genius inversion of expectation, if we don't say so ourselves), but the trend. Because flash forward to 2022 and the menicure hasn’t gone anywhere. In fact, its powers have only gotten stronger. There are whole Instagram accounts dedicated to men with manicures; the hashtag #boynails has 12.3 million views on TikTok; male celebrities from Pete Davidson to Lil Nas X to Bad Bunny are rarely seen without nail polish. We’re now living in a post-menicure world where it’s totally a thing to hear two dudes comparing their nail art at the bar. It only stands to reason then, that the evolution of the menicure would be the celebrity nail polish line. Friends, welcome to the Golden Age of Male Polish.

