Denver Post reporter Mike Singer was named Colorado Sportswriter of the Year for 2021 by the National Sports Media Association on Tuesday. The annual award, voted on by peers in each state, was given to Singer for his work as The Post’s primary Denver Nuggets beat writer. Singer is in his fourth year covering the Nuggets for The Post. He arrived in Denver at the start of the 2018-19 season following a stint as the national NBA editor at USA TODAY.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO