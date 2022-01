GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police's SWAT team finally was able to arrest a barricaded gunman after more than 18 hours Monday, according to authorities. Law enforcement was seen surrounding the area around Gwinnett Pointe Apartments near Norcross before 12:30 p.m. They say the incident started at around 6 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls before dawn but the line kept disconnecting.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO