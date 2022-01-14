ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenpool, OK

Highway 75 reopens in Glenpool after tanker truck catches fire

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
GLENPOOL, Okla. — UPDATE, 1/14/2022, 11:44 a.m.: One lane of SB 75 has reopened. Traffic is now flowing in both directions.

UPDATE, 1/14/2022, 10:52 a.m.: The shelter in place has been lifted. The southbound lanes of Highway 75 remain closed.

UPDATE, 1/14/2022, 9:57 a.m.: The tanker truck was hauling CO2 when it caught fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials believe it started in the truck and spread to the tires. People who live nearby should shelter in place until the tanker is moved.

Crews are responding to a semi-truck fire on Highway 75 near 146th Street in Glenpool.

The tanker caught on fire this morning.

The entrance ramps at 141st and Highway 75 is currently blocked off.

This is a developing story.

KRMG

KRMG

