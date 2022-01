In the previous two losses for Oklahoma, it was really easy to figure out why. There were certain aspects of the game where the Sooners just didn’t execute. For the majority of the game Tuesday night vs. Kansas, however, that wasn’t the case. Effort was there for all 40 minutes. Execution was there for quite a bit, but the result remains ever elusive for Porter Moser’s group right now.

