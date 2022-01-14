13 Pendleton residents displaced after Friday morning fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder has modified its rental licensing requirements under an Emergency Order to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire find temporary housing. The order is in addition to the extension of the emergency declaration issued by the city manager on Jan. 2. (credit: CBS) According to the City of Boulder, “The city is committed to helping the community through these tragic events by helping to make additional housing available to those suffering from the recent disaster. The order will temporarily allow modifications to the city’s rental licensing requirements to address the emergency disaster situation. Under the order, exemptions from rental licensing requirements may be granted to help alleviate the shortage of available housing for displaced people whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the fires or winds.” The order will help prevent displacement or possible homelessness due to the Marshall Fire and will exempt new rental properties through March 15.

