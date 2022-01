The new Brightline expansion has been under construction for quite some time now, and this week, the train transportation will begin testing!. If you are not familiar, one of the newest Brightline lines currently in development is meant to connect Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney Springs, which would allow Guests to easily travel to Disney property after landing. Not only will this be very beneficial for many now that Disney’s Magical Express has officially retired, but it will also give Disney World Guests the opportunity to visit other areas of Florida without without needing a car.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO