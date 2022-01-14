San Francisco Lowers Threshhold For Mega Events, Toughens COVID Requirements To Attend High-Risk Settings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — When San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced her emergency declaration for the city’s Tenderloin District, she talked about more police enforcement. She also acknowledged that a lot of people would need a place to get help. That site, The Tenderloin Linkage Center, is now open. “I guess just walking by, I noticed there was something going on,” said resident Russell Mathison. “My girlfriend found out about it and told me. I thought it was awesome. It was really unexpected, too. I didn’t know.” Like most of the center’s first patrons, Mathison and his friends just stumbled upon...

