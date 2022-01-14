ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Lowers Threshhold For Mega Events, Toughens COVID Requirements To Attend High-Risk Settings

CBS San Francisco

COVID Cases In San Francisco Dropping Steadily Following Omicron Peak

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — COVID-19 cases are steadily dropping in San Francisco after the omicron surge led to the highest case level since the start of the pandemic, the city’s health department announced Thursday. Data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health shows cases peaked on January 9 with a seven-day average of 2,164 cases per day and have dropped each day since to 1,076 cases per day on January 12. COVID hospitalizations are expected to peak within the next few days at a level that remains within the city’s health care system capacity. “We have seen COVID evolve over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Opens Help Center For Tenderloin District Residents In Need

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — When San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced her emergency declaration for the city’s Tenderloin District, she talked about more police enforcement. She also acknowledged that a lot of people would need a place to get help. That site, The Tenderloin Linkage Center, is now open. “I guess just walking by, I noticed there was something going on,” said resident Russell Mathison. “My girlfriend found out about it and told me. I thought it was awesome. It was really unexpected, too. I didn’t know.” Like most of the center’s first patrons, Mathison and his friends just stumbled upon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Speed Limits Lowered on Parts of 7 San Francisco Streets

Speed limits are being lowered from 25 to 20 mph for seven streets in San Francisco that go through business districts in the city thanks to a new state law that went into effect at the start of the year, Mayor London Breed's office announced Thursday. The speed limits are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unauthorized COVID test site in San Francisco has murky ties

Unauthorized COVID testing site in San Francisco on city attorney's radar. A COVID testing site in San Francisco has been told to get its licensing paperwork in order if it wishes to continue operating. Community Wellness America had been using an expired license from a company that says it's not operating any San Francisco test sites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Software Woes Fixed; San Francisco COVID Testing Sites Reopening For Business

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Software issues that forced the cancellations of hundreds of appointments at city-run COVID test sites in San Francisco over the last two days have been fixed, returning the facilities to full capacity, officials said. Color, the city’s testing partner, took to social media Tuesday night, saying a fix was in place for the software problem which caused testing sites to shutdown operations in San Francisco and across the country. “This issue is resolved, and testing sites for @SF_DPH will be open on Wednesday 1/12. If you’re seeking a test, you can book an appointment online or walk in....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Francisco luxury high-rise tilting 3 inches per year

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 58-story luxury apartment building in San Francisco continues to sink and is tilting about 3 inches per year. The engineer responsible for fixing the troubled building says that without a fix the luxury building’s lean could reach a 40-inch tilt, which would be the point at which the elevators and plumbing may not continue to operate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

911 calls spike in San Francisco with callers asking for COVID help

SAN FRANCISCO - Demand for emergency medical assistance in San Francisco stabilized to typical levels on Saturday night, following a spike in calls last week due to residents seeking help for COVID-19 symptoms, officials said. There were 318 calls for service on Saturday night, with 32 "medic-to-follow" where a patient...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wjtn.com

San Francisco reducing COVID testing hours because of staff shortages

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- The San Francisco Department of Public Health said it is reducing hours at some COVID-19 testing sites due to staffing shortages. The decision comes despite warnings from experts about the importance of COVID testing to keep up with the surge of the highly transmissible omicron variant. "On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

