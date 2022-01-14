ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now Is the Time to Get a Grip Around New Data-Privacy Realities

By Anton Liaskovskyi
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

While all the fuss around the upcoming deprecation of third-party cookies has filled the online advertising space in the past months, new privacy regulations turn out to be another big challenge the industry is about to face. In fact, it is already here, and ignoring it is no longer an option.

Neverending treasure hunt for users’ data consent

Truth be told, a multitude of reputable companies working in online advertising have put exceptional effort into the adaptation of their business models to comply with new privacy laws, hence protecting end users’ personal data better. In spite of such significant effort, however, neither website/app owners nor their loyal audience are feeling satisfied with how things are going.

On the one hand, obtaining an informative individual’s consent to the collection, use and disclosure of their personal data is, undoubtedly, a valuable step forward on the way of protecting people’s sensitive information. On the other hand, a necessity to obtain such consent in a transparent manner frequently results in the display of huge website popups, barely comprehensible to their reader.

Related: The Technologies Consumers Can Use to Combat Fraud

More importantly, given that illegitimate data brokers have been abusing loopholes in the current regulations over the past years, the rules and requirements are likely to become even stricter in future. Namely, while the surveys prove users’ understanding of consent requests hasn’t improved much since their introduction, the continuously growing requirements towards message transparency (and new checkboxes) will inevitably make the popup even bigger.

Cookie notices to get more noticeable

As for the cookie notices, these will undergo significant changes in 2022, too. In particular, the Chamber of Deputies of the Chezh Republic, for instance, has already voted for the change of requirements toward the cookie notice banners starting from Jan. 1, 2022. And some other European countries, like Italy, are already following its lead.

Add it to the general shift from opt-out to opt-in principles in how the notice itself should work, and the upcoming deprecation of cookies in Chrome won’t seem such devastating news after all.

Related: 8 Ways a Data Breach Could Take Out Your Company Tomorrow

Getting started with to-do lists for 2022

First things first, 2022 will definitely become the high time for publishers to develop and/or upgrade their data strategy in view of the upcoming CPRA, new regulations and expected updates in terms of the users’ consent to cookie collection and use for ad purposes.

While the acquisition of customers’ zero-party data (voluntarily provided to publishers in exchange for an incentive) will require particular attention and extra prep, the main focus will definitely remain on the first-party data, most valuable for direct inventory monetization with premium demand partners.

In addition, given the unsurprising news on the more lenient Apple’s attitude towards Meta’s and Snap’s data practices on iOS 15 , the use of customer data in cohorts will become somewhat common practice in programmatic advertising in 2022.

As for the size of the consent popups on publishers’ websites and apps, this aspect will mostly depend on how the digital-ad market as a whole will be adopting new, industry-wide standards, like IAB’s Global Privacy Platform , and the specific CMP they’re utilizing, of course.

Stay tuned and attuned, as the year portends many fascinating changes ahead.

Related
aithority.com

Mintegral Receives 2022 CCPA Data Privacy Validation

Mintegral, a leading programmatic and interactive ad platform and a subsidiary of Mobvista Co., Ltd (01860.HK) has announced that it has received the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) validation from TRUSTe LLC (TRUSTe), an independent subsidiary of TrustArc Inc. TRUSTe reviewed Mintegral’s data privacy policies and practices against the TrustArc...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

New privacy tool prevents data brokers from hoarding your data

Surfshark has announced the launch of its new privacy tool that can help prevent users' personal information from being stored and sold by data brokers. Data brokerage firms currently own data on hundreds of millions of consumers with some of the top names in the industry boasting up to 1,500 data points per consumer. In addition to contact credentials such as a user's phone number and home address, the information they collect can also include details on a person's ethnicity, religion, marital status, hobbies, media usage, purchase and search history or even their political affiliation.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

How to Navigate Multiple Data Privacy Regulatory Frameworks

One of the most significant recent events regarding data privacy occurred in 2018, when it was discovered that (now defunct) political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had unlawfully collected the data of up to 87 million Facebook users. Such Incidents would go on to hasten the introduction and enactment of new data privacy policies such as the UK’s Data Protection Act and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Protecting the World’s Privacy: Data Protection Laws around the Globe

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulations was established to provide individuals and businesses protection in the online world. But do the laws go far enough, and which cohort of countries enjoy the most robust protection? Kevin Shepherdson, CEO and Founder of Straits Interactive, investigates. The digital age of today...
LAW
#Online Advertising#Programmatic Advertising#Personal Data#Advertising Industry#Advertising Inventory
indypl.org

Data Privacy Week: January 24-28

January 24 - 28 is Data Privacy Week, an international effort to empower individuals and encourage businesses to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust. We invite you to several library events that will help you learn how to secure your own data. Stay Safe Online: Spotting and Avoiding Online...
TECHNOLOGY
tripwire.com

How Should Organizations Tackle Their Data Privacy Requirements?

Data is among the most valuable assets that need to be safeguarded at all costs. But in the digitally-driven business world, cybercrimes are prevalent, making data protection and data privacy a main focal point. The increasing use of technology and the growing exposure to evolving cyber threats have dramatically changed the data security and privacy landscape. For these reasons, international regulatory bodies around the world have created stringent data privacy laws for businesses to meet.
TECHNOLOGY
IBM - United States

Reduce data privacy issues with machine learning models

As the use of AI becomes increasingly pervasive in business, industries are discovering that they can use machine learning models to make the most of existing data to improve business outcomes. However, machine learning models have a distinct drawback: traditionally, they need huge amounts of data to make accurate forecasts. That data often includes extensive personal and private information, the use of which is governed by modern data privacy guidelines, such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR sets a specific requirement called data minimization, which means that organizations can collect only data that is necessary.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Is cloud the solution to optimized data privacy?

In this interview with Help Net Security, Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, Senior Privacy Counsel and Legal Engineer at Immuta, talks about data privacy, what organizations can a must do to keep data secure, and explains the technologies that can help optimize data protection processes. The pandemic has greatly influenced every aspect of...
SOFTWARE
Dice Insights

Data Privacy: What Technologists Should Know in 2022

Ever since EU lawmakers enacted the block’s groundbreaking General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) framework in May 2018, data privacy laws have sparked conversations among IT and security professionals (as well as consumers) over how organizations can best secure and store users’ data. The ongoing debate over users’ data...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

The Case For Leveraging Data Privacy As A Strategic Differentiator

Iain Borner, Professional Services Director - The Data Privacy Group Ltd. A critical source of intelligence — which shapes marketing plans, innovates products and personalizes customer experience — the collection and interpretation of data is a key determining factor in a company’s revenue and, ultimately, success. This becomes problematic when the increased emphasis placed on data is combined with increased customer awareness and expectations. A potential recipe for disaster, authorities have stepped in to establish a compromise between business needs and consumer rights in a world where consumer data has been dubbed “the new currency.”
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

Proprietary information in biometric data privacy suit redacted

Documents in a legal battle over biometric data privacy alleging violations on the part of Apple will be redacted in places that could otherwise reveal proprietary information about how the company’s on-device processing works. The redaction was approved by Chief District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel, writes the Madison – St....
LAW
Computerworld

Apple is sneaking around its own privacy policy — and will regret it

Apple has a rather complicated relationship with privacy, which it always points to as a differentiator with Google. But delivering on it is a different tale. Much of this involves the definition of privacy. Fortunately for Apple’s marketing people, “privacy” is the ultimate undefinable term because every user views it differently. If you ask a 60-year-old man in Chicago what he considers to be private, you’ll get a very different answer than if you asked a 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles. Outside the US, privacy definitions vary even more. Germans and Canadians truly value privacy, but even they don’t agree on what they personally consider private.
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports.org

Data Rights Protocol and Global Privacy Control

Consumer Reports’ Digital Lab recently announced the Data Rights Protocol (DRP), a cross-sector initiative that seeks to standardize data rights requests with a common protocol. This draft standard streamlines and formalizes the components of a data rights request and is a missing piece of the privacy stack; such a protocol would allow for more consistency and efficiency for both consumers submitting requests and businesses processing them.
INTERNET
beckershospitalreview.com

The rise of telehealth puts spotlight on data privacy

Health data has transformed healthcare and with the rise of telehealth, patient data is being acquired quickly, but healthcare facilities must balance healthcare data collection with patient privacy, Raconteur reported Jan. 19. A report by Mckinsey & Company found that telehealth usage during the COVID-19 pandemic increased by 38 times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
U.S. POLITICS
Entrepreneur

