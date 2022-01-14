ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellico Plains child found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

By Robert Holder
 6 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A six-year-old from Tellico Plains who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said 6-year-old Alijah Kensinger has been found and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert just after midnight Jan. 14 for Alijah Kensinger after investigators said he went to play with his dog in a wooded area near his home around 4 p.m. and the dog returned home without him.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said more than 75 people searched the area on foot Thursday as well assistance from THP helicopters and a TBI plane. Morgan County State Prison has dispatched their K9 teams to aid in search and rescue.

Alijah’s parents were contacted by police with the status of their son’s disappearance. The father lives in Monroe County and the mother arrived from out-of-state to join the search early on Friday.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated periodically as new information becomes available. An earlier update corrected the spelling of the child’s last name.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

