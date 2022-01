Cameron Reny has announced her candidacy for Maine State Senate District 13 following the announcement that incumbent Chloe Maxmin would not seek reelection. “As an educator and lifelong resident of Lincoln County, I’m running for office to bring regular Mainers back into focus, and preserve a bright future for our children,” Reny said in a news release. “The first in my family to finish college, I pursued a career in public education. I’ve spent years teaching students the skills they need to help themselves and connecting families to community resources. Now, as a mother myself, I feel more strongly than ever before we need to preserve a sustainable future where our children can thrive.”

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO