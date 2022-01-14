The Best of WWE

The final stop on Raw before Royal Rumble will find WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley in the same ring one more time. Ahead of their “Collision with Consequences” on January 29 in St. Louis, the two behemoths will weigh in for their matchup this Monday on Raw.
WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.
A thrilling edition of 205 Live is set to feature a trio of hard-hitting singles matches, as Bodhi Hayward and James Drake collide in an exciting main event, Fallon Henley tangles with Lash Legend, and Javier Bernal slugs it out with Draco Anthony. As the prized pupil of Chase University...
The most must-see birthday party in WWE history is coming to Raw. Coming off a night in which The Miz and Maryse got one over on their Royal Rumble opponents, Edge & Beth Phoenix, in a dastardly way, WWE’s “It Couple” will be celebrating this Monday on Raw with a birthday extravaganza for Maryse.
Obviously, in recent weeks, we are talking about one of the WWE's Big 4, the Royal Rumble, highly anticipated pay-per-view more than anything else because the match that gives it its name is one of the most fascinating in the business. This year in particular, there is really a lot...
The defending Dusty Cup Champions are looking to make it two years in a row as MSK square off with Jacket Time in the opening round of the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tuesday night. After their spiritual enlightenment at the hands of Shaman Riddle, wWes Lee & Nash...
The newly formed pairing of Malik Blade & Edris Enofé has a tall task waiting in the opening round of the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic when they square off with Legado del Fantasma. They may have earned their spot in this year’s tournament off a disqualification victory,...
Check out the full trailer below. The next installment in the WWE 2K franchise, WWE 2K22, is coming in just a couple of months and developers Visual Concepts have finally released an announcement trailer. The game was teased at WrestleMania 37 back in April 2021, exciting fans of WWE 2K. Check out the new trailer below.
Dusty Rhodes Classic veterans GYV have their sights set on a third straight trip to the finals, but Andre Chase and his student Bodhi Hayward plan to teach Zack Gibson & James Drake a lesson in not looking past their opening-round opponents. After receiving Chase University’s first full scholarship, Hayward...
Nobody puts Brie Bella in a corner. The WWE Hall of Famer announced via Instagram that she will be one of eight celebrity competitors on Fox’s new upcoming reality dance competition “The Real Dirty Dancing.”. Bella, alongside stars Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates,...
An incredible episode of NXT UK will feature A-Kid challenging Sha Samuels Noam Dar for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship, Sam Gradwell and a partner of his choosing teaming up to take on Pretty Deadly, and Emilia McKenzie throwing down with Isla Dawn. The Scottish Supernova hasn’t stopped running...
Kay Lee Ray has not been shy in her disdain for Mandy Rose, and Toxic Attraction responded by attacking The Forever Champion following her match with Ivy Nile. As Ray fell victim to Toxic Attraction’s numbers, she received some surprising help from Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta, who slid in to even the odds.
We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
A different kind of endurance will be tested in the ring this Monday. Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship and responded with a lavish graduation ceremony on Raw as Chad Gable presented Otis with his very own diploma. RK-Bro made sure to crash the party in search of securing a rematch, but they got an unexpected challenge from Master Gable instead.
With the game now weeks away, every WWE 2K22 trailer gives us a better look at how this year's game will aim to hit different. We've got every single WWE 2K22 trailer and behind the scenes video here for you to watch in full, and more are expected in the coming weeks.
After being embarrassed by “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville last week, Sami Zayn claims he will out-“Jackass” Knoxville with the premiere of his own stunt show, InZayn. Don’t miss The Master Strategist attempt one of the most spectacular stunts in the history of televised entertainment, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.
