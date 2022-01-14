The Best of WWE

WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.

