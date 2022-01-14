ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Best of WWE

WWE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns, Randy Orton, The Undertaker and more collide in...

watch.wwe.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Says WWE Could Fire Him Tomorrow

WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.
WWE
WWE

Hayward attempts to remain unbeaten in collision with Drake on 205 Live

A thrilling edition of 205 Live is set to feature a trio of hard-hitting singles matches, as Bodhi Hayward and James Drake collide in an exciting main event, Fallon Henley tangles with Lash Legend, and Javier Bernal slugs it out with Draco Anthony. As the prized pupil of Chase University...
WWE
WWE

The Miz aims to throw Maryse a birthday extravaganza

The most must-see birthday party in WWE history is coming to Raw. Coming off a night in which The Miz and Maryse got one over on their Royal Rumble opponents, Edge & Beth Phoenix, in a dastardly way, WWE’s “It Couple” will be celebrating this Monday on Raw with a birthday extravaganza for Maryse.
WWE
Wrestling World

There will be a big return to the Royal Rumble

Obviously, in recent weeks, we are talking about one of the WWE's Big 4, the Royal Rumble, highly anticipated pay-per-view more than anything else because the match that gives it its name is one of the most fascinating in the business. This year in particular, there is really a lot...
WWE
gameranx.com

WWE 2K22 Announcement Trailer

Check out the full trailer below. The next installment in the WWE 2K franchise, WWE 2K22, is coming in just a couple of months and developers Visual Concepts have finally released an announcement trailer. The game was teased at WrestleMania 37 back in April 2021, exciting fans of WWE 2K. Check out the new trailer below.
WWE
WWE

Brie Bella to take part in Fox’s “The Real Dirty Dancing” competition

Nobody puts Brie Bella in a corner. The WWE Hall of Famer announced via Instagram that she will be one of eight celebrity competitors on Fox’s new upcoming reality dance competition “The Real Dirty Dancing.”. Bella, alongside stars Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates,...
WWE
WWE

A-Kid to challenge Dar for NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

An incredible episode of NXT UK will feature A-Kid challenging Sha Samuels Noam Dar for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship, Sam Gradwell and a partner of his choosing teaming up to take on Pretty Deadly, and Emilia McKenzie throwing down with Isla Dawn. The Scottish Supernova hasn’t stopped running...
WWE
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
WWE

Alpha Academy to test RK-Bro’s mental aptitude in Academic Challenge

A different kind of endurance will be tested in the ring this Monday. Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship and responded with a lavish graduation ceremony on Raw as Chad Gable presented Otis with his very own diploma. RK-Bro made sure to crash the party in search of securing a rematch, but they got an unexpected challenge from Master Gable instead.
WWE

