Not many people may notice but Motorola has a line of smartphones that can be an alternative to the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S Ultra models. There is the Moto G Stylus and the 2022 version is about to be unveiled. It will follow the Moto G Stylus 5G 2021 and is expected to be more powerful with upgraded specs. If you’re only looking for a smartphone with a stylus and don’t want to spend a lot on a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S21 Ultra, and definitely not on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you may consider the Moto G Stylus 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO