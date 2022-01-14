ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to new Jack White song, “Love Is Selfish”

By Regional Media

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White has premiered a new solo song called “Love Is Selfish.”. The acoustic track, which is available now for digital download, is accompanied by a self-directed video showing the...



Related
MIX 108

DaBaby Sings on New Song and People Are Not Feeling It – Listen

DaBaby is trying out some melodies on his new song and people have negative thoughts about the change in direction he's taking. Yesterday (Jan. 16), the rapper dropped a new song titled "Sneaky Link Anthem" with a video that he directed himself. The track's verses feature DaBaby's familiar rap cadence, but the chorus showcases a different side of himself that hasn't been heard until now.
MUSIC
Eagle 106.3

Listen to Alex Lifeson’s New Envy of None Song, ‘Liar’

Alex Lifeson's Envy of None project has released a new song from their upcoming self-titled debut album. You can listen to "Liar" below. "You let your darkness show / And now I know that everything you said was just a lie," singer Maiah Wynne sings over what the video's caption describes as "industrial beats, driving fuzz bass and atmospheric guitars ... thrilling in ways closer to the darker art rock of Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle than anything these musicians have been known for prior."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jack White Wanders Around a Purgatorial American Legion in ‘Love Is Selfish’ Video

Jack White finds himself stuck in a kind of performer’s purgatory in the video for his new song, “Love Is Selfish.” The track will appear on Entering Heaven Alive, one of two albums White will release this year. “Love Is Selfish” is an poignant and sparse acoustic ballad, with White crooning over steady fingerpicking and a soft drum shuffle, “Love is such a selfish thing/Always crying, ‘Me, me, me’/And it’s always trying to mess up all my plans/And I work real hard to make you understand/And I try my best to help you understand.” White also directed the music video for the...
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Listen to new Falling in Reverse song, “Zombified”

Falling in Reverse has released a new single called “Zombified.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, features lyrics including, “They’ll never let go/Of something you said 10 years ago/They’re cancelling you,” and takes aim at unnamed forces that are “pumping us with lies/like it’s formaldehyde.”
MUSIC


Listen to new Alt-J song, “Hard Drive Gold”

Alt-J has released a new song called “Hard Drive Gold.”. The track is available now for digital download and via streaming services, while an accompanying music video has debuted on YouTube. The clip, which was co-directed by frontman Joe Newman, follows a determined pole vaulter, and ends with an apocalyptic twist.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Korn’s first new song of 2022, ‘Forgotten’

Korn have shared their first new track of the year – you can hear ‘Forgotten’ below. The track is the second to be previewed (after November’s ‘Start The Healing’) from the long-running band’s upcoming new album ‘Requiem’, which is set for release on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The new Muse song is nice and heavy. Listen/watch here.

The hint came around Christmas when Matt Bellamy posted an Instagram clip of this song blasting out of his car stereo as he raced down the highway. Speculation was that this new track was going to be the heaviest thing Muse has ever done. It’s definitely heavy–the intensity really gets...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Stripes#Selfish#Abc Audio#American Legion
1029thebuzz.com

Jack White Releases New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Jack White has shared a new song from his upcoming album called “Love Is Selfish.” The project, called Entering Heaven Alive, is the second of two to be released this year. White also directed the video for “Love Is Selfish,” which was released on Friday (January 14th).
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Arab Strap Share New Song “Aphelion”: Listen

Arab Strap have shared a new song called “Aphelion.” It’s the A-side of a 7" single b/w “Flutter,” due out March 4 via Rock Action. Both songs are remnants of the Scottish outfit’s studio sessions for their 2021 LP As Days Get Dark. “Aphelion” is available to stream now; check it out below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Listen to Sevdaliza’s new song “High Alone”

Dutch-Iranian singer-songwriter Sevdaliza first came across our radar in 2017 in the lead-up to her debut album ISON. Since then she's shared the similarly-acclaimed projects The Calling and Shabrang co-produced with her longtime collaborator Mucky and released on her own label Twisted Elegance. Known for her gothic, trip-hop inspired textures and embrace of so-called "artificial" signal processing, Sevdaliza returns today with "High Above," her first new single of 2022.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Chai Share New Song “Whole”: Listen

Chai have released a new song called “Whole.” It’s just been tapped as the theme song for Koi-senu Futari, a Japanese rom-com drama series on the public broadcaster NHK. Check it out below. Band member Yuuki explained the song’s lyrics in a statement, writing, “Sometimes, no one...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sasami Releases New Song “Say It”: Listen

Sasami has shared a new song. “Say It” is the latest industrial-influenced single from Squeeze, her forthcoming sophomore album. Check it out below. “‘Say It’ is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you,” explained Sasami in a press release. “I feel like when I hear the song, I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space.”
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Children of Chris Cornell are “working on songs together”

No one may sing like him anymore, but the children of Chris Cornell seem to be forging their own musical path. In a recent Instagram post, the late Soundgarden frontman’s widow Vicky Cornell shared a photo of their children, Toni and Christopher, playing music together. “Sneaked a pic,” Vicky...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

U2’s Bono feels “embarrassed” hearing his voice on the radio

When it comes to a way to like his own voice, Bono still hasn’t found what he’s looking for. On a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the U2 frontman says he feels “embarrassed” when he hears his singing, particularly on the group’s earlier recordings, explaining that, while he thinks the his band mates sound “incredible,” he finds his voice to be “very strained.”
MUSIC

