CMC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ENDS SEASON

The Copper Mountain College Fighting Cacti men’s basketball team remains undefeated in IEAC play, following a Monday (January 17) win over the Palo Verde Pirates. Coach Walter Parham’s game plan to feed Mikah Blackwell early and feed him often paid off as Blackwell had 18 points at the half on his way to a 29-point output for the game. The Cacti were also supported by Travion Jackson who had five of the team’s eight three-pointers in the contest as he poured in 15 for the home team. Tyler Hudson battled foul trouble the whole game, chipped in with 19 points, and had a team-high 6 assists. Cris Dominguez was very efficient on the evening as he added 15 on seven of ten shooting from the field. Jaylan Bradberry came off the bench to contribute 7 points and Israel Goldsmith added 6 points and battled to collect 10 rebounds on the night. Mikah Blackwell had a team-high 14 rebounds as he added another double-double to his resume.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO