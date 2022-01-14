ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

CMC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ENDS SEASON

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Copper Mountain College women’s basketball team has announced that they will not be able to...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
z1077fm.com

FIGHTING CACTI REMAIN UNDEFEATED IN IEAC

The Copper Mountain College Fighting Cacti men’s basketball team remains undefeated in IEAC play, following a Monday (January 17) win over the Palo Verde Pirates. Coach Walter Parham’s game plan to feed Mikah Blackwell early and feed him often paid off as Blackwell had 18 points at the half on his way to a 29-point output for the game. The Cacti were also supported by Travion Jackson who had five of the team’s eight three-pointers in the contest as he poured in 15 for the home team. Tyler Hudson battled foul trouble the whole game, chipped in with 19 points, and had a team-high 6 assists. Cris Dominguez was very efficient on the evening as he added 15 on seven of ten shooting from the field. Jaylan Bradberry came off the bench to contribute 7 points and Israel Goldsmith added 6 points and battled to collect 10 rebounds on the night. Mikah Blackwell had a team-high 14 rebounds as he added another double-double to his resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmc#Www#Edu#Cmc Women S#The Athletic Department
Wyoming News

Wisconsin football lands pair of transfers from UCLA

The University of Wisconsin added a pair of transfer players from UCLA on Wednesday, adding depth to two positions of need. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard added another experienced cornerback to his unit in Jay Shaw, a five-year player at UCLA, while the offense added freshman receiver Keontez Lewis. Shaw posted on his Instagram that he was coming to UW as a transfer after the former four-star prospect played in 43...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
z1077fm.com

TROJAN SOCCER FALLS TO DESERT MIRAGE

The Yucca Valley High School boys’ soccer team hosted Desert Mirage High School at Trojan Field yesterday (January 19), suffering tough losses. Junior Varsity lost 7 to 0 as the team was shorthanded. Coach Rodriguez said that the guys put in a great effort and never gave up. The player of the match was Sophomore Goalkeeper JT Alexander with 16 saves.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

NCAA proposes football rule change for 2022 calendar year

Spring practices across college football could look a bit different starting this year, as the NCAA’s Division I Football Oversight Committee met Tuesday and recommended two proposals regarding physical contact for them. One of the committee’s proposals would limit full contact – which includes tackling to the ground –...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy