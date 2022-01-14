ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Nightmare on Elm Street house sells for nearly $3 million dollars

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much would you pay to have a unique horror movie collectable? If you’re a multi-millionaire, you could own the house from Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, though you’ll need to convince some new owners, first. The iconic suburban home, located in Spaulding Square,...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cinema Blend

Scream Has A Nightmare On Elm Street Easter Egg I Guarantee You Missed

This story contains MASSIVE spoilers for the new Scream movie, so stop reading now if you haven’t yet seen it. Seriously. The new Scream isn’t just a love letter to the popular horror franchise, it’s a tribute to the legacy of filmmaker Wes Craven, who guided the previous four Scream movies as well as many other classic horror entries before dying in 2015. The guys behind the new Scream – co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – have been allowing the movie to speak for itself at the theaters, choosing to protect the bulk of the movie’s reveals. But now that Scream has made its mark, they sat down with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast to share some of the sequel’s best secrets.
MOVIES
Distractify

Several of the Agents from 'Million Dollar Beach House' Are Now Starring on 'Selling the Hamptons'

Following the success of the Los Angeles real estate reality series, Selling Sunset, Netflix followed up with an East Coast-based series, Million Dollar Beach House. The latter show featured agents from Nest Seekers International, as they attempted to secure listings for luxury properties in the Hamptons. The MDBH cast included Noel Roberts, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, and Jimmy Giugliano.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorene Scafaria
Person
Heather Langenkamp
Person
Robert Englund
Person
Wes Craven
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died. No age or cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Great Scott! The complete Back to the Future Blu-ray set is now 42% off

Back to the Future is a film series that has a soft spot in the hearts of many sci-fi fans. Featuring what are arguably the most iconic performances of Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd, it’s easy to be charmed by the eccentric scientist Emmet Brown and his young friend Marty McFly as they embark on a journey that takes them from 1985 to 1955, 2015 and 1885. If these science fiction movies are conspicuously absent from the Blu-ray collection, now could be the ideal time to buy them, because the complete set is now 42% off on Amazon.
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Sets Blumhouse-Atomic Monster Allison Williams Movie ‘M3GAN’ For MLK Weekend 2023

Universal, Blumhouse,  Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elm Street#Nightmares#Mansion Global#Hustlers#Dream Warriors#Springwood
The Hollywood Reporter

Loud ‘Scream’ Kicks Off Paramount’s Big 2022 Theatrical Slate

After staying on the sidelines for most of the pandemic — and enduring a surprise regime change — Paramount scored a key box office win with Scream. The pic opened to $35 million over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and relaunched the marquee horror franchise. Insiders say the slasher pic provided a boost of confidence for the studio as it embarks on an ambitious 2022 slate that includes Tom Cruise tentpoles Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) and Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30). “Paramount’s marketing and distribution strategy for Scream was pitch-perfect, including sticking with a release date that may have...
PARAMOUNT, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Scream 5 directors want to make a sixth movie

Ghostface is back, and it looks like he and his murderous ways are planning to stay in the public eye. Scream (2022), the fifth instalment in Wes Craven’s hit horror movie franchise, has recently taken the horror community by storm, and directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are eyeing up the possibility of a sequel already.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Hot Fuzz is the best Scream sequel

Scream redefined the horror genre. With self-awareness and charm, Wes Craven took on thirty years of industry trends, and produced both a memorable slasher as well as one of horror’s most iconic villains; Ghostface. But, like its horror movie peers, it struggled to live up to its reputation in the many sequels that followed. Now, with the release of Scream (2022), it’s easy to see that only one film managed to capture the essence of what made Scream great. With its mystery, humour, and references, the rightful successor to Ghostface’s throne: Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz.
MOVIES
MotorAuthority

"Wayne's World" 1976 AMC Pacer heads to auction

A 1976 AMC Pacer used in the 1992 comedy film "Wayne's World" will cross the block at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale, Arizona, auction on Jan. 26. In the movie, the Pacer served as transportation for main characters Wayne Campbell (Mike Meyers) and Garth Algar (Dana Carvey), a pair of rock music fans with a public access television show. The hatchback sports Baby Blue paint with flame decals and mismatched wheels (done on purpose by the studio, per the listing).
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motor1.com

'Wayne's World' 1976 AMC Pacer Movie Car Is Looking For New Home

Remember that legendary scene from the Wayne’s World movie, in which Wayne, Garth, and their friends lip-synced to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody in a sky blue AMC Pacer (see the video below)? You can now replicate this epic moment - just buy the original Mirthmobile and invite your friends for a short singing session. Yes, we are not kidding.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy