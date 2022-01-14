ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pininfarina Shanghai's Xingtu Is a Smart EV Truck With a Voice Assistant

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 6 days ago
Automobili Pininfarina revealed its new design, Xingtu, an all-electric heavy-duty autonomous truck designed for DeepWay, a report from DesignBoom reveals. The semi-autonomous vehicle was designed to improve cargo transportation efficiency and boost sustainability efforts, all while providing long-haul drivers a comfortable "second home". DeepWay, a smart truck company founded in 2020...

