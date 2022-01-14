Pininfarina Shanghai's Xingtu Is a Smart EV Truck With a Voice Assistant

What better way to show how smart assistants are the future than with a futuristic speaker that seems to defy the laws of gravity. When Amazon came out with the first-ever smart speaker housing a smart assistant, there was a bit of bewilderment over its place in our modern life. Half a decade later, it almost seems inconceivable to have a modern home that doesn’t have either some smart speaker or at least a way to get in touch with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and everything in between. While these smart assistants have evolved in the past years, the design of speakers hasn’t seen many notable changes in terms of design. One concept, however, breaks out of the mold and aims to make the smart assistant truly look futuristic while still setting a foot down on familiar and comforting materials.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO