Two Ryanair planes had a near miss at Malaga airport two years ago, an investigation has concluded, almost colliding in what investigators have called a “serious incident”.The official investigation by Spain’s civil aviation authority yesterday revealed that an air traffic controller at the Andalucia airport had given one Ryanair flight permission to land on a runway from which another Ryanair flight had been given permission to take off.The distance between the two Boeing 737s was, at its closest, 520 metres - 16 per cent of the minimum recommended safety margin, which was the length of the runway (3,200 metres).“There was...

7 DAYS AGO